James "Jim" John PellegreneA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Wednesday at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish located at 1530 11th St., S.E., Canton with Rev. Fr. Tom Bishop as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rossi Funeral Home Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society (Bladder).(ROSSI-330-492-5830)