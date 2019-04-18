James Kraus 1944-2019



Of Massillon passed away April 16th after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born on June 7, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio to the late John and Helen (Simpson) Kraus. James married the love of his life Joy Shertzer on August 9, 1969. He was a member of the inaugural graduating class of Tuslaw High School in 1962 and went on to teach there for 32 years. He received his Bachelor's degree from Walsh University and his Master's degree from The University of Akron. He was also a loyal part-time employee of Nickles Bakery for 46 years. James was an inaugural member of Faith Community Fellowship. He loved traveling, playing golf, and spending time with his friends but his greatest love was being with his family.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Joy of 49 years; his daughters; sons-in-law; and grandchildren, Jody, Chad, Cody, and Hannah DeBos, Joanne, Brendan, Anna, Andrew, and Joshua Kasunick, and Jennifer and Matthew Bausch. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas (LaDonna) Kraus, Robert (Nancy) Kraus; sister-in-law, Jackie Bennett; and his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Tuslaw Scholarship Fund at Tuslaw High School in memory of Jim Kraus (1847 Manchester Ave., NW, Massillon OH 44647).



Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Kager officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and from Noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday also in the funeral home. Messages of condolences and support may be made at www.paquelet.com



