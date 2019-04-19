|
|
|
James Kraus
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Kager officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and from Noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday also in the funeral home. Messages of condolences and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch
Funeral Home and
Crematory
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More