1/1
JAMES KUSMITS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kusmits

81, of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Born on July 24, 1939 in Akron, Jim grew up in Manchester, served in the US Army Reserves, first worked for BF Goodrich and retired from General Motors. He loved walking on the beach, playing golf, riding his bike, going to the gym, all sports and country and religious music. He enjoyed visiting his children and grandson and all his good friends at Surfside Suites in Cocoa Beach, FL.

Preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Irene H. (Gross) Kusmits; several cousins, aunts and uncles. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Sander) Kusmits; dear children: daughter, Kathy L. Seabrook of Jacksonville, FL; son, Jack M. (Ruth) Kusmits of Charleston, SC; grandson, Cori Seabrook; brothers: Tom (Pat) Kusmits of Canal Fulton, Bob (Judy) Kusmits of Uniontown, Dave (Pam) of Polk City, FL, Mike (Cheryl) Kusmits of Canal Fulton; 20 nieces and nephews; several cousins; many great-nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bentley, Dr. Matt and all the oncology nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Montrose, OH, all the Dr.'s, nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic Oncology Unit Vero Beach, FL. Special thanks to Julie, Lori, and Laura and Cleveland Clinic Hospice for all the kindness and prayers.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the Akron-Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307 or the American Cancer Society, 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved