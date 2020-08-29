James Kusmits
81, of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Born on July 24, 1939 in Akron, Jim grew up in Manchester, served in the US Army Reserves, first worked for BF Goodrich and retired from General Motors. He loved walking on the beach, playing golf, riding his bike, going to the gym, all sports and country and religious music. He enjoyed visiting his children and grandson and all his good friends at Surfside Suites in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Irene H. (Gross) Kusmits; several cousins, aunts and uncles. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Sander) Kusmits; dear children: daughter, Kathy L. Seabrook of Jacksonville, FL; son, Jack M. (Ruth) Kusmits of Charleston, SC; grandson, Cori Seabrook; brothers: Tom (Pat) Kusmits of Canal Fulton, Bob (Judy) Kusmits of Uniontown, Dave (Pam) of Polk City, FL, Mike (Cheryl) Kusmits of Canal Fulton; 20 nieces and nephews; several cousins; many great-nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bentley, Dr. Matt and all the oncology nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Montrose, OH, all the Dr.'s, nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic Oncology Unit Vero Beach, FL. Special thanks to Julie, Lori, and Laura and Cleveland Clinic Hospice for all the kindness and prayers.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the Akron-Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307 or the American Cancer Society
, 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
