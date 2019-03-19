James L. Baus



67, passed away on March 16, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on



October 1, 1951, to Chester and Pauline (Bretz) Baus. Jim worked at Ohio Packaging Corp for 33 years; and was a resident of the Dalton area. He was very active in the area, coaching softball and other youth sports surrounding his kids. His grandchildren were the love of his life, he was also an avid Cleveland Sports Teams and Ohio State Fan.



He is survived by his children: Joshua (Aryn) Baus of Tuscarawas Twp., Jacey (Craig Baker) Baus and Joseph (Rachel) Baus all of Dalton; 12 grandchildren; companion, Karen Harig, and her children, Tyler Hall and Cody Miller; and a sister, Joan (Russell) Ross. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard and Robert Baus; and a sister, Paula Kiko.



Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., Jim Franks, officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial



Gardens. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com A Memorial Benefit will be held on April 13, 2019 at Eagles, Aerie 190, Massillon.



