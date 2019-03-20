The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
JAMES L. BAUS


1951 - 2019
JAMES L. BAUS Obituary
James L. Baus

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at

11 a.m., Jim Franks, officiating. Burial will follow in

Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

A Memorial Benefit will

be held on April 13, 2019 at Eagles, Aerie 190, Massillon.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
