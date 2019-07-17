Home

James L. Billings Sr.

In Loving Memory of

James L. Billings, Sr.

7/17/1936 - 4/19/2016

Happy Birthday



Your birthday brings back memories through your precious years. Those memories are what I live on to get through all my tears. On holidays and birthdays, it's so hard to be apart. At least I have those memories - that's what fills my heart. You're with me now wherever I go. You're part of all I do. I'll celebrate your birthday and the gift of loving you! Happy birthday to my angel.

Until we meet again.

All of my love, always, Patty
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019
