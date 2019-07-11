|
James L. Geiser
85, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, July 10th at the Laurels of Massillon Nursing Home. Born in Massillon, on January 13, 1934, a son of the late Arthur and Lillian (Venik) Geiser, also preceded in death by step-mother, Theresa Geiser and brother, Bud Geiser. A graduate of the Massillon High School class of 1953, he was an All-State offensive and defensive tackle under head coach Chuck Mather This earned him a full ride scholarship to play football at the University of Miami in Florida. An avid angler, he loved to fish at the reservoir in Massillon. He served in the US Army as a PFC from 1956 to 1958.
Survived by daughter, Pamela (Bill) Drozda of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; son, James D Geiser of Massillon; brother, Thomas Geiser of Calif.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. Please check the website for updated service information.
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019