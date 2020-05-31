James L. Henson



77, of Paris, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home after a short battle with cancer. Born in Canton, Ohio, on June 7, 1942, to the late Leonard and Grace (Schreckengost) Henson. He was business owner of General 30, for 40 years. Welder and fabricator by trade, he could fix anything or make anything you needed. No job was too hard for him. He was a truck driver, worked for RC Miller and Zeedrich, Kemphthorn Motors in a body shop, and worked at Natco brickyard in East Canton. He loved his dog Tex. They went everywhere together. He enjoyed motorcycle hill climbing, fishing, and motorcycle riding.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julie (Slagle) Henson; cousins, Merle and Audrey Bowers, of Louisville, Pam and (Glenn) Palmer, and Cathy Bowers; several nieces and nephews and a special group of friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by parents Leonard and Grace Henson, brother Jerry Henson, and niece Theresa Henson.



Graveside services will be held June 6th, at 11:00 at Liberty Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store