83, of Massillon, passed away at his home on November 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 23, 1937 in Massillon to the late Donald and Mary (Biggs) Hoffner. Jim attended Massillon Washington High School and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jim had a very strong work ethic, always making sure he supported his family. He did this by working as an assistant at Massillon Surplus and later was the Fleet Manager for Fresh Mark where he had 40+ years of service before retiring. Jim married the love of his life, Janice Happoldt on August 27, 1954 and they shared 66 loving years together. His entire life was centered on his family. He was a supportive and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, always making sure everyone was included on the family trips. They took many trips together to Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Amish Country to name a few. Jim also enjoyed weekly outings with his friends and treating himself to a good cigar every now and then.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Janice; his daughter Jacqueline (Jerry "Bear") Hoffner-Herron and his son James M. (Jennifer) Hoffner; grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Rayann (Steve) Schulay, Aaron (Talenia) Hoffner, Brayden Hoffner, and Jalyn Hoffner; great-grandchildren who he adored, Lane, Kaitlyn and Bailey Hoffner; and his brother Robert Hoffner.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings Rita McInnes, Donald "Bud" Hoffner and Jack Hoffner.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1st from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2600 Sixth St. S.W. in Canton, OH 44710, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646.



