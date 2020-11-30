1/
James L. "Jim" Hoffner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" L. Hoffner

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1st from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2600 Sixth St. S.W. in Canton, OH 44710, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved