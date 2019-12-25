Home

James L. Johnston, Jr.

1/17/1972 - 1/13/2019



We miss you every day. Always, we talk of your great love for God, and how you sought to serve Him. Till your last breath, you set an example for us on forgiving any wrong done to you. Your dry sense of humor could

always make us laugh,

we look at your paintings and wish you'd had time to do many more. You had little use for new things. You used a flip phone. You bought

Cabooses & motor cars to keep them from becoming razor blades. Even when you were told that you were being moved to hospice, your concern was about making it easier for us. You didn't want to leave this world, but said you were ready if you had to go. You knew where you were going. You said people younger than you were dying every day and that meant you could also do it. Your last words to me were, "It's so beautiful." You said it with a beaming smile on your face. I am so thankful to God for giving me that

assurance that you are

indeed doing fine. Psalms 76:23 is written on your headstone. Your flesh & your heart did fail you. Truly, God is your strength & your

portion forever.

Love you without end & look forward to seeing you in God's good time.

Dad and Mom
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
