age 76, went to be with the LORD on Friday, March 22, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in Massillon on Jan. 7, 1943 and graduated from Washington High School in 1961. After high school he served in the U.S. Army and spent 3 years of his service in Germany. Following his military career, he was employed at Union Drawn – Republic Engineer Steel of Massillon as a maintenance technician (Millwright) and retired after 43 years. Jim lived life to the fullest and was the life of the party! He loved to dance and won several Twist contest with his wife Penny. He enjoyed golfing, working outdoors, swimming and fishing with his grandchildren and playing cards with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very active in the lives of his grandchildren and very supportive of whatever activity or sport they were involved in. Jim was a member of the VFW Post 3124 in Massillon, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert R. Masters and Margaret A. (Brown) Masters; sister, Gloria A. Masters; mother-in-law, Helen J. Hopper, and father-in-law, Russell J. Hopper Jr. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Penny "Mosie" Masters; sisters, Rebecca J. (Robert) Palmer, and Mary M. (Ted) McCollins; children, Sarah Masters, Kim (Rick) Norton, James Masters Jr., Kandis (Scott) Shane and Gloria Nichole Masters; grandchildren, Jana (Robert) Amos, Amanda Harmon, Amber McKinney, Tabitha (Doran) Martin, Zach Masters, Clay Shane, Alexandria Shane, Maelynn Norton, Karissa Norton; great-grandchildren, Dominic "Petey", Maverick, Zach Jr., Liam, Haley and arriving soon Wyatt Scott; and many nieces and nephews. He loved each of these children with all of his heart. He will be missed dearly. A special thank you to Dr. Ali, Tri County Oncology and Community Hospice for all of their love and support!



Family and friends may call on Friday, March 29th from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday March 30th, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. The Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park.



