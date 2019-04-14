Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
927 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Matheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Matheson


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James L. Matheson Obituary
James L. "Bubbles" Matheson

1952-2019

66, of Alliance passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a short illness. He was born September 25, 1952 in Canton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Freda Matheson; and six brothers and seven sisters. James was a loving and caring man and will be dearly missed by his sisters, Donna Matheson, Marilyn Scheaks, and Cathy Johnson; brother, Charles Matheson and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44709 at 10 a.m. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now