James L. "Bubbles" Matheson
1952-2019
66, of Alliance passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a short illness. He was born September 25, 1952 in Canton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Freda Matheson; and six brothers and seven sisters. James was a loving and caring man and will be dearly missed by his sisters, Donna Matheson, Marilyn Scheaks, and Cathy Johnson; brother, Charles Matheson and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44709 at 10 a.m. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019