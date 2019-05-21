|
James L. Tracy
age 84, died Sunday after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School, graduate of The Ohio State University, a retired IRS agent after 31 years of service and the owner of James L. Tracy Tax Service. Jim was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Canton Council #341 K. of C. (Past Grand Knight), Monsignor Graham Assembly 4th Degree K. of C. and Secretary/Treasurer of the Stark County Basketball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed fishing, card playing, Sudoku, Dominos, trips to the casino, debating and was an avid O.S.U. and Indians fan.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Dencer) Tracy; children: Karen (Ted) Stazak, Ted (fiancée, Julie) Tracy and Kristina (Matt) Cassidy; grandchildren: Amanda, Joe, Austin, Brooke, Elijah, Stella, Molly and Simon; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Jack; and sisters: Mary Jo McGonagle, Sr. Donna Tracy, c.d.p. and Eileen (Thomas) McCarty. The family would like to thank Jim's doctors and therapists for their care.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 9-10:15 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Donald King as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Central Catholic High School Scholarship Fund or the . Condolences may be may be to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019