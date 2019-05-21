Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JAMES L. TRACY

JAMES L. TRACY Obituary
James L. Tracy

age 84, died Sunday after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School, graduate of The Ohio State University, a retired IRS agent after 31 years of service and the owner of James L. Tracy Tax Service. Jim was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Canton Council #341 K. of C. (Past Grand Knight), Monsignor Graham Assembly 4th Degree K. of C. and Secretary/Treasurer of the Stark County Basketball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed fishing, card playing, Sudoku, Dominos, trips to the casino, debating and was an avid O.S.U. and Indians fan.

Survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Dencer) Tracy; children: Karen (Ted) Stazak, Ted (fiancée, Julie) Tracy and Kristina (Matt) Cassidy; grandchildren: Amanda, Joe, Austin, Brooke, Elijah, Stella, Molly and Simon; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Jack; and sisters: Mary Jo McGonagle, Sr. Donna Tracy, c.d.p. and Eileen (Thomas) McCarty. The family would like to thank Jim's doctors and therapists for their care.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 9-10:15 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Donald King as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Central Catholic High School Scholarship Fund or the . Condolences may be may be to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository from May 21 to May 22, 2019
