James Lee "Jim" Brechbill

James Lee "Jim" Brechbill
James "Jim"

Lee Brechbill

Family and friends may call Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home, 2508 Tuscarawas St West, Canton. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday MARCH 24th at 2 p.m. in the Social Hall at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. In lieu of flowers, Jim would prefer that donations be made to the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program of Northeast Ohio (SNAP) care of Animal Attic, 3124 Ninth Street SW, Canton, OH. 44710. Those unable to attend may sign the online guest book at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2019
