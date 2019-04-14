Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Billings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis "Juny" (J.B) Billings Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Louis "Juny" (J.B) Billings Jr. Obituary
James "Juny (J.B.)" Louis Billings Jr.

age 50, of Canton passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now