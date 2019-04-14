|
|
James "Juny (J.B.)" Louis Billings Jr.
age 50, of Canton passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019