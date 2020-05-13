James M. Barnes84, passed away May 8, 2020 from an extended illness. Born July 3, 1935 to the late Leroy and Alice Barnes, he graduated from Timken Vocational High School. He was employed at Diebold, Teledyne Monarch Rubber and retired from Quality Mold. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Massillon and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed coaching football, loved all sports and valued the many friendships he gained along the way. He also was an avid McKinley and Ohio State football fan. He loved spending time with his family and beloved dog Brutus. Most of all, Jim loved being a grandpa and never missed any of his grandchildren's activities.Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Primavera), of 59 plus years; his three children, Tina (Barry) Lippert, Jim (Lisa) Barnes, Annie (Jerry) King; six grandchildren, Brandon and Jessica Lippert, Jimmy and Rachel Barnes, Giana and Sienna King; and one great-grandchild, Dominic Lippert; sisters, Lucille Dubina, Theresa (Jack) Litman; and brother-in-law, Louis (Ruth) DiAntonio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ray and Lee Barnes, Elberta Evans, Christina Rowe and Grace Barton. Jim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. His kind and grateful heart will always make us smile. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic of Medina for their great care.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Parish in Massillon. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)