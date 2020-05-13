James M. Barnes
1935 - 2020
James M. Barnes

84, passed away May 8, 2020 from an extended illness. Born July 3, 1935 to the late Leroy and Alice Barnes, he graduated from Timken Vocational High School. He was employed at Diebold, Teledyne Monarch Rubber and retired from Quality Mold. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Massillon and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed coaching football, loved all sports and valued the many friendships he gained along the way. He also was an avid McKinley and Ohio State football fan. He loved spending time with his family and beloved dog Brutus. Most of all, Jim loved being a grandpa and never missed any of his grandchildren's activities.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Primavera), of 59 plus years; his three children, Tina (Barry) Lippert, Jim (Lisa) Barnes, Annie (Jerry) King; six grandchildren, Brandon and Jessica Lippert, Jimmy and Rachel Barnes, Giana and Sienna King; and one great-grandchild, Dominic Lippert; sisters, Lucille Dubina, Theresa (Jack) Litman; and brother-in-law, Louis (Ruth) DiAntonio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ray and Lee Barnes, Elberta Evans, Christina Rowe and Grace Barton. Jim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. His kind and grateful heart will always make us smile. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic of Medina for their great care.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Parish in Massillon. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary's Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 13, 2020
Aunt Ann, cousins Tina, Jimmy, Annie, & your families - Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Uncle Jim was a great man. I recall the many 4th of July cook-outs where we celebrated your dad and my dad's birthdays together!
Anthony DiAntonio
Family
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen Mariol
Family
May 13, 2020
Jim and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May he Rest in Peace.
Jim Lewis
May 13, 2020
Tina, Barry and family. I'm sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Please know you're in my thoughts at this difficult time.
Linda Lippert
Family
