James M. "Mike" Brogden
77, of Massillon, passed away Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019. Born in Massillon on August 2, 1941, a son to the late James H. and Dorthea (Schumaker) Brogden, Mike graduated from Washington High School and served honorably in the US Army. For more than 35 years, Mike worked in counter sales for the Harrison Paint Corp. To many of his neighbors and friends who became repeat customers, Mike was the go-to guy whether he was working in the Amherst store or one of the Canton stores. A wealth of information, patience and helpful conversation, he helped professional and non-professional painters alike to keep their projects from becoming a disaster. A loving husband and a devoted dad and grandpa, Mike loved his role as a mischievous and fun-loving grandpa most of all. He took great pride in his grandchildren and actively supported each of them in whatever they were doing. Never too tired or too busy, he never missed an opportunity to be with them and offer guidance and encouragement along the way.
Preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; and sisters-in-law, Donna Schwartz and Bonnie Hess; Mike is survived by his wife, Suzanne E. (Dewalt) Brogden, of the home; his son, Christopher (Dena) Brogden, of Massillon and daughter, Michelle (Mark) Glennon, of Scio, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle Krug, Zachary James Brogden and Macy Jo Brogden. Also surviving are his sister, Leah (Carl) Wazlavek; step-son, Michael Morrison; niece, Denise (Anthony) Piatko and nephew, Timmy Wazlavek, all of Massillon and a large extended family.
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements and in keeping with Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019