Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
James M. Dimmerling Obituary
James M. Dimmerling

Age 68, of East Canton passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Jim is preceded in death by his son, Scott Edward; one sister, Sandy and one brother, Ed; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Ruth Rippel. Jim is survived by his wife, Janice; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Spring; granddaughter, Alexis Alene and grandson, Scott James; his parents, Chester and Sylvia Dimmerling. To Live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.

Jim was the owner/operator of Jim's Auto and Truck Repair in East Canton and he wishes to thank his many loyal customers. Jim loved his family and enjoyed all they did together. Some of his other enjoyments were golfing, fishing, working on cars and his land.

A memorial gathering will be Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Please no flowers. If you wish to donate in Jim's name, please donate to Helping Hands 126 S. Main St, Waynesburg, OH 44688 or to Wishes Can Happen, North Canton, OH. Thank you to everyone at Seidman Cancer Center University Hospital Cleveland and Aultman Palliative Care and Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
