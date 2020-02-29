Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
James M. Dimmerling Obituary
James M.

Dimmerling

A memorial gathering will be Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Please no flowers. If you wish to donate in Jim's name, please donate to Helping Hands 126 S. Main St, Waynesburg, OH 44688 or to Wishes Can Happen, North Canton, OH. Thank you to everyone at Seidman Cancer Center University Hospital Cleveland and Aultman Palliative Care and Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
