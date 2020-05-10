James M. Flanagan



Age 77 of Canton passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son, also known as Papal. He was born on December 14, 1942 in Massillon to the late James and Minnie (Delong) Flanagan.



In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Chuck; and his sister, Debbie. He was a proud 1962 graduate of Timken High School. James was a member of the Lake P'na Sportsman Club where he served on the board for over 20 years. He was a member of the Louisville Eagles #2374 and VFW Post #3747. James loved camping with his friends whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Penny (Alflen) Flanagan; son, James (Lisa) Flanagan Jr.; daughter, Sherri (Stephen) Maurer; grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, James C. Flanagan, Kristin (Darrell) Mullins, Joshua and Aaron Maurer; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Yvonne Bable and Beverly (John) Maples.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand…"



Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



