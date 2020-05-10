James M. Flanagan
1942 - 2020
James M. Flanagan

Age 77 of Canton passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son, also known as Papal. He was born on December 14, 1942 in Massillon to the late James and Minnie (Delong) Flanagan.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Chuck; and his sister, Debbie. He was a proud 1962 graduate of Timken High School. James was a member of the Lake P'na Sportsman Club where he served on the board for over 20 years. He was a member of the Louisville Eagles #2374 and VFW Post #3747. James loved camping with his friends whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Penny (Alflen) Flanagan; son, James (Lisa) Flanagan Jr.; daughter, Sherri (Stephen) Maurer; grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, James C. Flanagan, Kristin (Darrell) Mullins, Joshua and Aaron Maurer; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Yvonne Bable and Beverly (John) Maples.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand…"

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences. Mr. Flan as we called him back in the day. My thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort to Penny, Jim, Sherri and the rest of the family.
Robin Valdez
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Condolences from Barry Benedict
Barry Benedict
Friend
May 10, 2020
My sympathy to the family.
Cheryl Smith
