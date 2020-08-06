James M. Kramek
74, passed away, unexpectedly, on July 29, 2020. He was born in Massillon to the late William and Rita Kramek and graduated from Massillon Washington High School. Following graduation he worked at the Onesto Hotel before beginning a career at the Timken Company, where he remained until his retirement. Since retiring Jim enjoyed spending his time in his garden as well as building decorative creations from wood. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret (John) Ferrel. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia; sister, Joan (Gary) Jones; brothers, Charles (Frances), Richard (Jane) and Kenneth (Diane) and 11 nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes, Jim will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721