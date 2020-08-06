1/1
James M. Kramek
James M. Kramek

74, passed away, unexpectedly, on July 29, 2020. He was born in Massillon to the late William and Rita Kramek and graduated from Massillon Washington High School. Following graduation he worked at the Onesto Hotel before beginning a career at the Timken Company, where he remained until his retirement. Since retiring Jim enjoyed spending his time in his garden as well as building decorative creations from wood. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret (John) Ferrel. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia; sister, Joan (Gary) Jones; brothers, Charles (Frances), Richard (Jane) and Kenneth (Diane) and 11 nieces and nephews.

In honoring his wishes, Jim will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
10
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
