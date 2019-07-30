Home

JAMES M. NOVOSEL


1931 - 2019
JAMES M. NOVOSEL Obituary
James M. Novosel

age 88, of Louisville, OH passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born January 16, 1931 in East Canton, OH to the late Mathew and Stephanie Novosel. Jim was a long time member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. He started working at Stark Ceramics when he was 16 years old and retired from J & L Steel after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting. He was a member of the McKinley Gun Club and the Croation Club for many years. Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandkids at soccer, football, wrestling, cheerleading and family gatherings.

Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie (Coffelt) Novosel; two daughters, Cindie (Mike) Suders, Robin (Larry Jr) Reese; two sons, Marc Novosel, Matthew (Michelle) Novosel; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchldren; two sisters, Mildred Leatherberry, Josie (Dave) Hartman; sister-in-law, Jackie (George) Reel; brother-in-law, Jack (Barbara) Russell; as well as many other loving family members; and his special buddies, Titus, Elvis and Bernie. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Leonard Novosel; two sisters, Barbara (Novosel) Russell and Alice (Reel) Pisony; two infant sisters and a brother George Reel. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospice for taking such great care of Jim.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest, with military honors, in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
