Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1931 - 2019
James M. Novosel Obituary
James M. Novosel

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest, with military honors, in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
