1/1
JAMES M. SEKULICH
1958 - 2020
James M.

Sekulich

age 62 of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. He was born on May 3, 1958. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, playing pool, bowling, and was also was a big fan of WWE Wrestling. He attended a weekly Bible study. He will be forever loved and missed by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Emily. James is survived by his daughter, Tina; two grandchildren, two brothers, and his father, John Sr.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
