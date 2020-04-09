|
James M. Toy
92, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. He was born in Montgomery, IN, on September 9, 1927, to the late John and Margaret Toy. James proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton where he ran Bingo for 30 years, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the owner/operator of Canton Moving and Storage for 24 years, retiring in 2008.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Patricia (McIver) Toy in 1990; 2nd wife, Maxine (Zender) Toy in 2007; and his brother, John Toy. He is survived by his sons: James (Betty) Toy of Uniontown, OH, Timothy Toy of New Jersey, Patrick Toy of Greentown, OH and Sean (Lisa) Toy of Canton; daughter, Kathleen Toy of North Canton; granddaughter, Alanna Buretro; five brothers and sister who reside in Indiana.
Due to the current situation around the world, cremation will take place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020