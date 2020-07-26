James "Jimmy" M. WatsonAge 69 of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, July 23. 2020. Jimmy was born in Terre Haute, Ind. on November 23, 1950 to the late Donald and Ann Watson. He was a Lincoln High School graduate, and attended Arizona State, where he played baseball, and later would be inducted into the Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for baseball. Jimmy also attended Miami Dade College and Kent State University. After his schooling, he worked for Congresswoman Mary Rose Oakar, and was employed by the Ohio Lottery. Throughout Jimmy's life, he was the owner and operator of many Canton staples, starting with the Pub Club and the Pub Club North, and continuing with Le Pair, the Sports Page, Rivera Social Club, and his latest, Jimmy's on Portage. Many great times and cherished memories have been made by all in the area at these restaurants, clubs, and "joints."Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Myrna Watson. Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Steve (Penny) Watson of Canton, Laurel Cartwright of Massillon, Brent (Cheryl) Hartzell of Westerville, Gayle (Doug) Stutz of Akron, and Tad Watson of Canton. Also survived by Louis (Lori) Marino and Mariella Marino of Green; his aunt, Mary Jane Starkey of Massillon; and Dan (Mary) Duplain of Canton.Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations, in Jimmy's name, may be made to the American Diabetes Association. A very special thank you to all of Jimmy's friends and patrons for the support and friendship shown through the years.Jimmy "did it his way!"Rossi (330)492-5830