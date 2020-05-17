James McClain
James McClain

Mr. James McClain was born on May 19, 1934 to the late Robert Sr. and Mozell McClain. He departed his life on May 12, 2020 peacefully in his home. James was a veteran of the United State Air Force and he retired from Sugardale Foods, Inc., in Canton, OH, after 22 years.

He was preceeded in death by his three brothers, Robert McClain, Freddy McClain and Willie McClain; two grandsons, Warren Sloan and William Varner. He leaves to cherish his memory to a loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Orelean McClain; eight children, Cheryle Drummond, Terrence E. McClain, Jeremy McClain, Demetria Varnadore, James McClain II, Keith Cross, Katrina Jones, and Kris McClain. Four siblings Mary Gambles, Lois Jones, Dorothy Singleton and Climmie McClain. He also leaves behind 27 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
