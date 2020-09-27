James (Jim) Miller
86, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Jim was born on August 24, 1934 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Earl and Elizabeth "Bess" Miller. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Miller, Jack Miller, and sister, Maxine Miller. Jim is survived by his wife, Marylou, with whom he was married to for 59 years; their son, Brian (Teri) Miller; grandchildren, Richard, Randy (Jenna), and Erin McCartney; nephews, Thomas (Chris) Miller, Jay (Mary) Miller; nieces, Jeanette (Greg) Morris, and Linda (Miller) Nicholls; great-nephew, Ryan Miller and great-niece, Laura Miller.
Jim served in the navy aboard the USS Midway from 1953 to 1957. After the navy he worked for McKesson and Robbins followed by 30 years at Photomatic Typographers, a division of Danner Press, and finally several years with Buckeye Protective at their Malone College post.
Jim was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran church until his passing. His hobbies were watercolor painting, drawing Snoopy cartoons on notes and cards for friends, and working in the yard.
