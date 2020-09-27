1/1
James (Jim) Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Miller

86, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Jim was born on August 24, 1934 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Earl and Elizabeth "Bess" Miller. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Miller, Jack Miller, and sister, Maxine Miller. Jim is survived by his wife, Marylou, with whom he was married to for 59 years; their son, Brian (Teri) Miller; grandchildren, Richard, Randy (Jenna), and Erin McCartney; nephews, Thomas (Chris) Miller, Jay (Mary) Miller; nieces, Jeanette (Greg) Morris, and Linda (Miller) Nicholls; great-nephew, Ryan Miller and great-niece, Laura Miller.

Jim served in the navy aboard the USS Midway from 1953 to 1957. After the navy he worked for McKesson and Robbins followed by 30 years at Photomatic Typographers, a division of Danner Press, and finally several years with Buckeye Protective at their Malone College post.

Jim was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran church until his passing. His hobbies were watercolor painting, drawing Snoopy cartoons on notes and cards for friends, and working in the yard.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m Additional calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N. Canton, OH 44721 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Mackowiak officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask will be required for calling hours and services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved