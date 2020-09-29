James (Jim)
Miller
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m Additional calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N. Canton, OH 44721 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Mackowiak officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask will be required for calling hours and services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
