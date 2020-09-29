1/
James (Jim) Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim)

Miller

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m Additional calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N. Canton, OH 44721 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Mackowiak officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask will be required for calling hours and services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved