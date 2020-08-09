James Neil McCune



age 67, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on September 16, 1952; and he attended Canton McKinley High School. James retired from being a field mechanic from the operating engineers local 18 and was enjoying life. He loved going to the races, working on cars, bowling, golfing, watching the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved get togethers and going out to eat, but most of all he loved his family. He was the best dad, brother, grandpa and uncle. James will be missed by all who knew him.



James was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth McCune; and his father, Cecil McCune; one brother and four sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Annmarie Arnold; son, Todd McCune (Kristin); daughter, Jaime Smith (Eddie); daughter, Angela Smith; son, Jimmy Mccune, Jr.; step-son, Aaron Kurka (Brandi); step-son, Adam Kurka (Heather); his sister, Lou Sams (Larry); four nieces, four nephews; one granddaughter, seven grandsons; and his life partner, Terri McCune.



There will be a Celebration of Life held on August 22, 2020 at 2:00 for friends and family at 1019 31st St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44714. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store