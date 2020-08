Or Copy this URL to Share

James Neil



McCune



There will be a Celebration of Life held (TOMORROW) August 22, 2020 at 2:00 for friends and family at 1019 31st St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44714. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



