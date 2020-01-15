|
James Orlia Linville II
another member of America's Greatest Generation, passed away in his sleep and into eternal glory on January 11, 2020; just weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Born to James Orlia Linville Sr. and Margaret Floree (Wolford) in Milroy, Indiana on March 19, 1930, Jim graduated from Sandusky High School where he was a stellar multi-sport high-school athlete. He earned a B.A degree from Franklin College, and a M.Ed. from Kent State University where he also did additional post-graduate work. A life-long educator, Jim was a teacher, Principal and coach in the Louisville; Chesterhill; Youngstown-Poland; Berlin Western-Reserve; Waynedale; and Lima City School systems. His influence upon faculty, students and players spanned four plus decades and touched a multitude of individual lives. A Korean War veteran, Jim didn't view war service as an interruption to his own educational and career journey but rather a privilege to serve his country and fellow man. His two passions were his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for family. After professing faith in Jesus as an adult, he began a 60-year journey of: studying the Bible daily (working through the book of Daniel at the time of death), participating in his church, serving with the Gideons Bible Ministry and encouraging all he talked with, to consider accepting Jesus as their own personal Lord and Savior. He married his College sweetheart (Evelyn McCaw) with whom he celebrated a 68th anniversary two weeks before his passing. Together they raised six sons who all mourn his passing but rejoice in warm memories of "Dad" being their first coach, first wrestling partner, wise counselor, strict disciplinarian and moral guide. "Papa" is also mourned by grandchildren whom he greatly loved and great-grandchildren who looked forward to visiting because Papa always had a new Lego kit for them to assemble. Most of all, each of his descendants knew in his twilight years, Papa prayed for them daily and was always encouraged by their growth, and proud of their accomplishments. Family will always fondly remember Jim's simple farewell statement: "Love you now."
Preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; William James, William Rex, Gene, Cleo. He is survived by his wife Evelyn and six sons; Greg (Jane), Brian (Vickie), Dennis (Martnel), Brent (Margo), Rodney (Bridgett) and Wallace (Jill); 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
