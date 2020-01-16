Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
1930 - 2020
James Orlia Linville II Obituary
James Orlia

Linville II

Friends are welcomed to calling hours on Saturday, January 18th from 10 am-12 noon at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. A memorial service will follow starting at 12 noon. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Memorial gifts will be received at the Funeral Home or can be sent to:

1. The Gideons Bible Ministry of Canton

2. Rising-Hope Church - https://www.risinghopecanton.org/donate

3. CSRM - http://www.csrm.org/donate.html - PO Box 9110 Canton, Ohio 44711

4. Linville Family Endowment - Stark State College - https://www.starkstate.edu/about/foundation/

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
