James Orlia
Linville II
Friends are welcomed to calling hours on Saturday, January 18th from 10 am-12 noon at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. A memorial service will follow starting at 12 noon. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Memorial gifts will be received at the Funeral Home or can be sent to:
1. The Gideons Bible Ministry of Canton
2. Rising-Hope Church - https://www.risinghopecanton.org/donate
3. CSRM - http://www.csrm.org/donate.html - PO Box 9110 Canton, Ohio 44711
4. Linville Family Endowment - Stark State College - https://www.starkstate.edu/about/foundation/
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020