Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
James P. Longwell


James P. Longwell Obituary
James P. Longwell 1947-2019

71 of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. James was born in Canton, on October 7, 1947 the son of Leroy and Arlene (Henning) Longwell. He was a lifelong area resident and a veteran of the United States Air Force. James reached the rank of Sergeant and proudly served at the Pentagon. James retired from St. Regis/Georgia-Pacific. A very hard working man, his life was dedicated to his children and grandchildren. He never missed an event, and everyone knew him as Papa Longwell. He was a big OSU and Cleveland sports fan.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Longwell, to whom he was married for over 50 years; and a sister, Kathy. He is survived by his children, Paul Longwell, Erik (Nancy) Longwell, Nicole (David) Vaughn and Adam (Heather) Longwell; grandchildren, Emma, Makenzie, Sam, Aidan, Drew, Kendall and Libby; two brothers, Mike (Judy) Longwell and John Longwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to defer funeral expenses. You may also donate in James' memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Cleveland Chapter: www.cff.org. The family would like to thank The Laurels of Massillon for treating James like family and showing him incredible kindness while he lived there.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

www.paquelet.com

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
