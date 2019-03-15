Home

James P. Longwell

James P. Longwell Obituary
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to defer funeral expenses. You may also donate in James' memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Cleveland Chapter: www.cff.org.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019
