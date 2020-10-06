1/1
James P. Miday
1944 - 2020
James P. Miday

76, passed away on October 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born in Akron, on April 1, 1944 to Lee and Beaulah (Sill) Miday. Jim had served in the United States Army and had retired from Republic Steel as an electrician after 48 years of service. He was a member of Amvets Post #12, VFW Post #3124 and Safari Club International. Jim was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors

Jim is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Sue Giersch; son, Jason Miday; brother, Mark (Karen) Miday; sisters, Jaqueline Arendt and Rebecca (Jerry) Bayse; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Druhot.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com In honoring Jim's wishes he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life to honor this amazing man will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2020.
