James P. Smith
1932 - 2020
James P. Smith "Together Again"

Age 88, of Canton, passed away Monday Nov. 23, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born June 21, 1932 in Carroll County to the late Virgil L. and Anna Margaret (Snyder) Smith. Jim was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He retired from R.E. Slutz Trucking in 1990 after 28 years of service and was formerly employed by Malavite Excavating. He was a member of Deaf Outreach Church, Greensburg, Ohio, the North Industry Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years, Stark County Fire Fighters Association where he served on the board of directors and was a former Webelos Leader.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Smith on Jan. 28, 2020; granddaughter, Kristina Smith; stepfather, Joseph Eible; three brothers and one sister. Jim is survived by seven children, Jimmie Smith, Karla (Clifford) Nevel, Terry (Regina) Smith, Darryl (Joyce) Smith, Stacey (Jeane) Smith, Darwin (Shirley) Smith and Rosemary Smith; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Ridgeview Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Ridgeview Cemetery
