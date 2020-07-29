James "Jim" Papaleo Jr.
"Together Again"
age 84, of Canton passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Canton, Ohio on Feb. 26, 1936. Jim worked as an electrician for US Steel before getting a position with Canton City Schools where he worked as a boiler operator and assisted with the school's events. Jim was an avid Canton McKinley supporter. He worked as an usher for the Hall of Fame and all of the high school athletic games. He loved to watch old movies and listen to music. Jim also spent his time at home feeding all of the animals that would visit his yard, even the raccoons. He was a regular Dr. Dolittle. His greatest enjoyment came from his family and the trips he would take with his late wife Gloria. They would travel all over but their favorite times came from visiting friends in Melborne, Fla. Jim was a very special man with many friends. He was well known for being such a kind and loving person and everyone will attest to his excellent character. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to both parents Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Gloria. He is survived by his son, Rick (Julie); grandchildren, Rachel, Chad, Kristie, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Sequoia, Nayaijah; and devoted cat, Zoey. His family would like to thank Aultman Hospice and Altercare of Country Lawn for taking such good care of him. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
A graveside service, with social distancing, will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery. For those wishing to leave online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest book.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721