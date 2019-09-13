|
|
James "Peanut" M. Thornsberry, II
age 32, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, after a long-term medical
condition. He was born on September 24, 1986, to James and Vicki (Harwig) Thornsberry. Peanut was a graduate of Washington High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military career, Peanut attended the Ohio Center for Broadcasting to fulfill his dream of being a sports broadcaster. He landed an
internship at 19 Action News in Cleveland where he was then hired full time in 2010. Peanut's love for sports was a constant throughout his life. He enjoyed watching the Tigers, Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and Cavs. When Peanut wasn't enjoying his Ohio sports, you would find him spending time with his nieces and nephews, who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Vicki Thornsberry;
siblings: Jeff (Bri) Thornsberry, Tony (Erin) Thornsberry, and Nick (Logann Boring) Thornsberry; nieces and nephews: Olivia, Owen, Brody, Logan, Kirby, Emerson and Toby; grandma Linda Harwig; aunts and uncles: Robbie (Robin) Harwig, Jane (Shawn) McAllister, Jennifer (Jason) Brown, Marc (Quin) Harwig, Kathy (Brad) Sutter, Ken Thornsberry, Renee Thornsberry and Randy Thornsberry; numerous cousins, friends and extended family. Peanut was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Dee Thornsberry and Bob Harwig; his uncle, John Thornsberry; and cousin, Collin Brown.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.
A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be made to CTE/ Ann McKee, M.D. Research Fund, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019