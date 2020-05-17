James R. Adams
James R. Adams

age 82, of Louisville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cared deeply about his family and enjoyed spending time together. He was born Nov. 14, 1937 to the late Cyril and Florence (Miller) Adams. Jim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a long-time and faithful member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. He worked many years for the Timken Co. as a machinist and finished his working career as a plant manager retiring from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in 1998. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard and more recently the Louisville American Legion and VFW. Jim was the treasurer for the Little Leopards for many years and was proud to be a founding member of the Louisville Youth Football Memorial Scholarship.

Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna (Vinci) Adams; two daughters, Debbie (Brian) Bricker, Kathy (Todd) Collins; a son, Jeff (Paula) Adams; two brothers, Tom (Becky) Adams, Bill (Thada) Adams; a brother-in-law, Frank Retrosi; six grandchildren, Lauren and Kristen Bricker, Christopher and Makayla Collins, Colby and Brooke Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marianne Retrosi and a brother, David Adams.

A private showing for immediate family will be held on Monday, May 18 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial for friends and family will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th in St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Louis Church, 300 N. Chapel St. Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
