James R. Anderson
James R. Anderson

75 of North Lawrence passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, following complications from heart disease. Jim was born September 8, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to the late James Howard and Evelyn (Davis) Anderson. He was formerly employed at Hoover Co., North Canton and retired from Rubbermaid in Wooster. Jim enjoyed the solitude of his farm, gardening, golfing and welcoming friends to the "Pub" on his property.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Anderson and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marcella (Talalas) Anderson; brother, David (Laura) Anderson; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Paul "Butch" (Tina) Talalas, III; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Private services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Final resting place will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to your local humane society.

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
