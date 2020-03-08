|
James R. Breedlove
Age 47, of North Canton: Jim "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (II Timothy 4:7) and went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Jim was a blessing to everyone around him over the past 47 years. His determination, great sense of humor, and love for God inspired everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but we are rejoicing that he is finally healed, singing with the angels, and seeing all the beauty of heaven. He was born on January 12, 1973 in Canton to Rosalie and Clarence Breedlove. Jim was a member of Faith Family Church. He graduated from Canton South High School, and attended Kent State University.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kristen; his two beautiful daughters, Tessa and Emma; along with his parents, Rosalie and Clarence; and his brother, Clay. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rose and Robert Richmond, and Fannie Dillard.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020