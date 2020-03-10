|
James R.
Breedlove
Age 47, of North Canton: Jim "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (II Timothy 4:7) and went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at High Mill Church, 1920 Schneider St. NE, Canton, Ohio 44721. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020