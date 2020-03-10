Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
7920 Frank Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
James R. Breedlove

James R. Breedlove Obituary
James R.

Breedlove

Age 47, of North Canton: Jim "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (II Timothy 4:7) and went home to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at High Mill Church, 1920 Schneider St. NE, Canton, Ohio 44721. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
