James R. Brunckhart
72, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Jim was born on November 21, 1947 in Massillon, the son of the late Raymond & Norma (Henry) Brunckhart. He was a Washington High School graduate. Jim retired from Republic Steel after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, Sons & Daughters of Herman, where he loved playing horseshoes, AARP, & Canton McKinley #2370 FOE. Jim was an avid Cleveland Indians & Browns fan. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing & bowling.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl L. Brunckhart, and sister, Linda Hackley. He is survived by his brother, Mike Brunckhart; sisters, Margaret Pool and Darlene (Joe) Adorjan; numerous nieces, and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com
