James R. Brunckhart
James R. Brunckhart

72, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Jim was born on November 21, 1947 in Massillon, the son of the late Raymond & Norma (Henry) Brunckhart. He was a Washington High School graduate. Jim retired from Republic Steel after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, Sons & Daughters of Herman, where he loved playing horseshoes, AARP, & Canton McKinley #2370 FOE. Jim was an avid Cleveland Indians & Browns fan. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing & bowling.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl L. Brunckhart, and sister, Linda Hackley. He is survived by his brother, Mike Brunckhart; sisters, Margaret Pool and Darlene (Joe) Adorjan; numerous nieces, and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-4839

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Brookfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
