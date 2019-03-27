The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
James R. Bryce


1925 - 2019
James R. Bryce Obituary
James R. Bryce 1925-2019

"Together Again"

93, passed away on March 25, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on June 8, 1925 to Mr. and Mrs. James Bryce. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retiree of Republic Steel.

He is survived by his children, Brenda (John) Kenneweg, Michael (Donna) Bryce and Robert (Loretta) Bryce; three grandchildren, Ashley Black, Jessica McCune and Kristen Bauer; and six great-grandchildren, Isabel, Jackson, Zoe, Rickey, Hillary and Allison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda L. Bryce; grandchild, Christopher Bryce; two sisters, Caroline and Janet, and two brothers, Jack and Jerry.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6 pm-8 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Newman Creek Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
