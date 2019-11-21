|
James R. Heckman, Sr.
77, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, November 18, 2019. Born in Canton, December 26, 1941, a son to the late Alvin D. and Dorothy (Freman) Heckman, Jim graduated from Timken Vocational High School. He spent 18 years early in his work life as a heavy equipment operator with Boger Construction in Canton and another 18 years in various supervisory positions with Century Products before his retirement. A devoted husband, a loving dad and an ornery and fun-loving grandpa, Jim was also a gifted athlete and a keen competitor. While he enjoyed all sports, he excelled in softball and basketball and was an avid bowler. Honored by his peers, Jim was inducted into the Stark County Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. Usually quiet and unpretentious, Jim was at his best when in the company of family and friends. Watching, teaching and enthusiastically supporting his grandchildren in their own athletic pursuits, passing along his principles, his passion and love for the game; or getting caught up with the gang over coffee were the times he looked forward to and treasured.
Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Charles, Robert and Paul; and sister, Virginia; Jim is survived by his wife, Myra (Grossweiler) Heckman and family, Kari (Austin) Kaufman, of Millersburg, Ohio, Jim (Donna) Heckman, Jr., of Monticello, Indiana; Allen Krabill, of Montana, Jeff (Cindy) Heckman and Dean Heckman, all of Florida; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister, Mrs. Janet McGonagle, of Perry Township.
No formal services are planned. Family and friends will gather casually to celebrate Jim's life at 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, November 24, 2019, at his favorite spot, The Blue Heron Café – 125 Lake Avenue, NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made in care of the or the American Diabetes Assn. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019