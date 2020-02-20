Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
James R. LeBarre


1959 - 2020
James R. LeBarre Obituary
James R. LeBarre

60 of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to: Akron Children's Hospital Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44304. For complete obituary, please visit

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020
